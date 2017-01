more-in

TIRUNELVELI: A former councillor of Alangulam town panchayat in the district was murdered by unidentified persons at Alangulam on Monday night.

Police said some unidentified armed persons murdered A. Mohan Raj (54), a former independent councillor of the town panchayat, near Alangulam taluk office. The assailants escaped on two bikes immediately after murdering Mohan Raj.

Superintendent of Police V. Vikraman visited the spot. Alangulam police have registered a case.