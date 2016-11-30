Ensure cash availability in ATMs: Ramadoss

more-in

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday urged the Central government, the Reserve Bank of India and the State government to ensure availability of enough cash in ATMs to enable people withdraw money from their salaries without limits from December 1.

In a statement issued here, he said the woes of demonetisation will peak in the coming days.

“The effects of demonetisation will be a lot different from what they have been from November 8 till today. When it was announced, people would have paid their rents and purchased the groceries. But, on December 1, people would have to spend on essential things such as rent and school fees and they have to use their salary for these payments,” he said.

Arguing that around two crore State government and private sector staff are likely to queue up before the banks for cash, he said, “When the banks don’t have cash to disburse even up to the weekly withdrawal limit of Rs. 24,000, how will they cope with the surge in demand.”

Referring to protests outside some ATMs and banks in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Ramadoss said that there is a possibility of a law and order problem if the demand for cash is not met.

“As far as possible, the Central and State governments must try to pay the salaries of their employees in cash,” he said.