Employees oppose move to hive off BSNL towers

Executives and employees of the State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) struck work on Thursday protesting against the Government’s plan to hive off the public sector giant’s tower infrastructure into a subsidiary.

Most of the 1,000 employees and executives of BSNL in Vellore Secondary Switching Area (SSA) consisting Vellore and Tiruvannamalai revenue districts took part in the strike and stayed away from work on Thursday.

The striking employees staged a demonstration in front of the Telephone Bhavan in Vellore. T. Karthikeyan of BSNL Executives Association (SNEA), BSNL Employees Union’s M. Sambandhamurthi and C. Thangavelu jointly led the demonstration.

Mr. Thangavelu, district secretary of BSNLEU, said that around 95 per cent of 1,050 employees and executives in the SSA took part in the strike.

“If tower infrastructure hived off into a subsidiary, it will help rivals in the industry and BSNL will be pushed to a position wherein it will have to pay for its own tower. It is like indirectly helping private players and is detrimental to the interest of the BSNL as it marches towards profitability,” Mr. Thangavelu said.

Prabakaran of SNEA and A. Krishnan of BSNLEU led a protest held in front of Tiruvannamalai BSNL office near bus stand.