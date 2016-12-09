Eight cows run over by locomotive

more-in

Ramanathapuram: In a tragic incident, eight cows were mowed down by a speeding locomotive at Ram Nagar near here on Friday.

The engine, which was engaged in maintenance work in Paramakudi - Ramnathapuram sector, was heading towards Ramanathapuram when it ran over the cattle crossing the track, railway police said.

Nagavalli, who owned the cows, was taking the cattle for grazing when they crossed the track. Eight cows – a couple of them pregnant – died on the spot, while two suffered injuries.

On seeing the cattle being thrown off by the locomotive, the woman fainted. She was treated at a local hospital, the police said.

Nagavalli’s husband Ramu said the family was dependent on the cows for the livelihood and urged the railways to provide him compensation. He requested the district administration to take up the issue with the railways and secure the compensation.