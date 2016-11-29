EC has to advise parties not to field tainted candidates: court

more-in

The Madras High Court on Monday made it clear that the State Election Commission is supposed to obey the direction of the court mandating it to write to all political parties asking them not to field any candidate with criminal background in the local body polls. “Whether it (such measure) would be effective or not is not the concern of the election authorities,” Justice N. Kirubakaran said.

The judge made the observations on a batch of petitions moved by the DMK and two others petitioners in connection with providing reservation and delimitations in the local body elections.

On October 4, the judge directed the State Election Commission to write to all recognised parties asking them not to field and support candidates with criminal background in the civic polls. The judge had noted that “parties are shamelessly fielding habitual offenders, land grabbers, goondas as candidates.”

When the petitions came up for hearing on Monday, the Commission submitted that the direction even if implemented would not have any practical implication.

Rejecting the contention, Justice Kirubakaran said, “Though it is stated that it is practically impossible to implement the direction, it has been given only to give a sense of responsibility to the political leaders who chose candidates, and whether it would be effective or not is not the concern of the Election Commission. The Commission is to obey the direction given by the court.”

If there are any practical difficulties the Commission could come before this court. The court hoped that its directions would be implemented at the earliest without waiting for elections to be announced, the judge said and posted the petitions to January 3, 2017 for further hearing.