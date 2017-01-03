Dugong washed ashore near Uchipuli

The dugong, washed ashore in Pudumadam area in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday, was the third marine mammal to have been found dead on the seashore in the region in the last two years. | Photo Credit: ; - L_Balachandar

more-in

Ramanathapuram: The carcass of a well-grown male dugong was washed ashore in Pudumadam area near Uchipuli in the district on Tuesday.

On being alerted by local fishermen and Marine Police of Coastal Security Group (CSG), S. Sathish, Forest Range Officer (Mandapam Range), inspected the carcass and buried it on the seashore after a post-mortem.

The marine mammal was aged around 30 years, he said, adding it had the habitat in the Gulf of Mannar. Examination of injuries found on the carcass and preliminary analysis revealed that it could have died of injuries after hitting against rocks, he said.

Sakthivel, scientist from Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), examined the body and took blood and tissue samples for tests. The exact cause of the death would be known after the test results came in a week, Mr. Sathish said.

The dugong could have died only a day or two days back as the carcass looked fresh. It measured 2.8 metres in length, with a circumference of 185 cm. It weighed about 350 kg, Mr. Sathish said.

This was the third carcass of dugong to be washed ashore from the Gulf of Mannar region in the last two years. Two carcasses were washed ashore in February and March in 2015.

The death of the mammal has come at a time when the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park of Forest Department launched ‘Save Dugong’ project with special focus on protecting the mammals in the Palk Bay.

The department has also launched capacity building training programme after recruiting ‘Friends of Dugong’ from the fisherfolk.