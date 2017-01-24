Drought assessment: Central team meets CM

more-in

The inter-ministerial central team constituted to assess drought met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam at the Secretariat on Monday and informed him that the team would undertake an extensive tour of the State over the next two days.

The Chief Minister briefed the team headed by Vasudha Mishra, Managing Director, National Cooperative Development Corporation, Union Ministry of Agriculture, on the detailed assessment of drought conditions undertaken by the State earlier. Based on this, the State had identified 13,305 revenue villages out of a total 16,682 as drought affected. “The drought is severe in a large majority of villages. The situation is likely to worsen in the ensuing months,” he told the team, according to an official press release.

Recalling that he had submitted a detailed memorandum to the Prime Minister on the drought situation, Mr. Panneerselvam said all 32 districts in the State have received deficit rainfall and the deficit ranges from 35 per cent to 81 per cent. The drought situation in Tamil Nadu has worsened by the non-release of Cauvery water by Karnataka in accordance with the Tribunal order. The water storage position is also at a critical level. “In 15 major irrigation reservoirs in the State, the water available as on December 31, 2016, is only 13 per cent. The combined storage in the four drinking water reservoirs of Chennai city is only 1.347 tmc feet as on January 21 as compared to 9.503 tmc feet in 2016,” he pointed out.

Funds are needed for providing relief to the farmers for crop damage, drinking water supply and ensuring adequate fodder and water for live stock. Employment generation programmes have to be taken up. Water and feed have to be provided for wildlife.

The Chief Minister requested the team to tour the State extensively to personally assess the severity of the situation and the extent of losses. State officials would accompany the team and provide assistance. He urged the team to complete its assessment and submit its report to the Ministry of Agriculture at the earliest.

The release quoted Ms. Vasudha as saying that her team empathised with the farmers and people and would extensively tour the State in four groups; the team would return to Chennai on Wednesday.

A host of ministers and Central and State officials attended the meeting.