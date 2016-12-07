Dramatic scenes from dawn to dusk

more-in

Shock, grief, disbelief and a sense of being orphaned engulfed several thousand partymen, who thronged Rajaji Hall in the Omandurar Government Estate campus on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of their beloved Puratchi Thalaivi Amma for one last time.

Anxious party cadre arrived at the estate well before sunrise, and as soon as the ambulance carrying the body of Jayalalithaa entered the campus, screamed “Amma, Amma” inconsolably. Earlier in the day, the body was taken to Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence, ‘Veda Nilayam’, from the Apollo Hospitals before being brought to Rajaji Hall for public viewing.

Draped in the national flag, the mortal remains of the leader was displayed on the porch of the historic Rajaji Hall. Though a section of partymen objected to, and even hurled abuses at, Jayalalithaa’s long-time confidante Sasikala, she continued to remain in close proximity to the body.

Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who was mentored by Jayalalithaa and has taken over the reins of government for the third time, stood distraught. Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu was among the first to arrive at the hall and soon after, leaders cutting across party lines followed to pay homage to the AIADMK general secretary.

At times, when those paying homage inadvertently blocked its view, the crowd grew impatient and shouted and waved their arms, signalling people to move. Wave after wave of mourners attempted to push past the police barricades, beating their chests, screaming and crying, while the police, in a human chain, pushed back resolutely.

Much of the crowd held their mobile phones high, while others waved party flags till the end of the proceedings.

When the crowd grew restless earlier on Tuesday afternoon, the police had to use their lathis to bring them under control.

On several occasions, the crowd was so uncontrollable that the enthusiastic party supporters had to be firmly handled in order to avoid stampedes. Grief-stricken party supporters aside, there was excitement among a section of the crowd when popular actors arrived to pay homage.

When it was time for the military personnel to lift the body and place it on an open vehicle, the screams grew louder.

As the procession took to the road, partymen and supporters threw flower petals and raised slogans.

Almost all buildings in the path of the procession on the Wallajah Road had hundreds of onlookers on the terrace, windows, balconies and every other space available to bid adieu to the leader.

It took an hour for the procession to reach the MGR Memorial, where arrangements were in place for the funeral.

With several thousand people watching the live telecast of the funeral from across the country and beyond, and several hundred partymen shouting “Puratchi Thalaivi Amma engal uyir!”, the mortal remains of Jayalalithaa was finally lowered into the pit with full State honours.

(With inputs from K. Manikandan, R. Sujatha, T.K. Rohit, Zubeda Hamid)