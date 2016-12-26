Drainage project a threat to heritage trees

The roots of this banyan tree along the Girivalam Path have been damaged due to the drainage work. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A drainage trench is being dug in Adi Annamalai village along the famous Girivalam path in violation of the interim order of the National Green Tribunal.

The trench is very close to trees, especially a couple of huge banyan trees on the banks of a tank in Adi Annamalai.

Part of the roots of the trees were cut to make way for the drainage.

The trench that is being dug for about 500 meters in the village, also affects the root system of other trees such as neem. A cement concrete basement is being built and steel reinforcements for the wall of the drainage are being fabricated.

Excavators were seen working continuously on Sunday.

The whole work is part of the Girivalam Path Widening Project that faces litigation in National Green Tribunal, South Zone, Chennai.

‘NGT order violated’

A villager said that the trees were very old and part of the village. Kumar Ambayiram, an activist opposed to the project, termed it as a clear violation of the NGT order.