Don’t want to comment on AIADMK’s affairs: Pon. Radhakrishnan

Nagercoil: Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan said on Monday that he did not want to comment on the intra-party affairs of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Inspecting the construction of a bridge across Pazhayar river in Suchindram near here, Mr. Radhakrishnan said there were no two power centres in the State. Asked about the possibility of V.K. Sasikala becoming the general secretary of the AIADMK, he said it was the wish of the party cadre, and hence, he did not want to comment on this issue.

The Minister denied the claim made by some people that the State government had accorded sanctions for various projects after the demise of Jayalalithaa. The sanctions were being given on the basis of decisions taken by Jayalalithaa, he said.

The Union Government was keen on getting Chennai-Kanniyakumari East Coast Road project approved. The Union Government had launched a serious inquiry into the large-scale seizure of black money and gold from a few industrialists in the State recently, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Asked about the possibility of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subaramanian Swamy being appointed as Governor of Tamil Nadu, he said he had no comment on that. Jallikkattu would be organised during Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu, the Centre was taking efforts to achieve the end, he added.

Later, the Minister held a discussion with the officials on Marthandam flyover and the proposed flyover in Kottar here. Mr. Radhakrishnan said the Suchindram flyover would be thrown open to the public soon.