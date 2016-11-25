District committee picks holes in V.V. Minerals’ submission

more-in

: The Tirunelveli District Level Committee, which found V.V. Minerals, owned by mining baron S. Vaikundarajan, guilty of transporting 9.65 lakh tonnes of heavy minerals during 2014-15 and 2015-16, met on October 18 and November 9 to review the finding of the Radhapuram Taluk Level Committee. The latter had, in June, absolved the two companies and two other lessees of any wrongdoing. Two individuals – V.S. Kumaresan, half-brother of Mr. Vaikundarajan, and D. Dhaya Devadas, who runs Indian Garnet Sand – had submitted petitions against Mr. Vaikundarajan and his associates.

The Hindu made attempts to get Mr. Vaikundarajan’s response to the district level committee’s conclusions, but till the publication of this news story, there was no response.

The district level committee criticised the taluk level committee for “non application of mind” as it had agreed with the submission of V.V. Minerals on the quantum of minerals mined and transported by the company during the reference period (15 years).

In respect of one of the lessees, it even pulled up the Radhapuram panel for examining the issue of minerals mined and transported without knowing the meaning of “raw sand” and “minerals.”

While coming down on the taluk committee for having failed to make “surprise inspection” of the coastal areas for prevention of illegal mining and transportation of minerals, the district committee pointed out that the seizure of four vehicles by the Cheranmahadevi sub-collector in August 2016 was “material proof for continuous illegal mining by the companies.”

Sources in the Tirunelveli district administration say that valuation of illegally mined raw sand and minerals has not been carried out as the issue has not yet been resolved. Those aggrieved over the decision of the district level committee can approach the State Level Appellate Forum, headed by Principal Secretary (Industries) [Vikram Kapur] for appeal.