Dindigul villagers force cancellation of jallikattu

DINDIGUL: The jallikattu event planned by the State Government at Kovilpatti village near Natham in Dindigul district was cancelled on Sunday owing to the stiff opposition from the protesters and poor support from locals. Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam was to inaugurate the event.

Hundreds of villagers, including women and students, thronged Sri Kailasanathar Temple, the venue of the event, protesting against the government’s initiative to conduct jallikattu and demanding a permanent solution to the issue.

Meanwhile, a group of youths blocked the ‘vaadi vaasal’ and hoisted a black flag. Except for three, no bulls were brought to the event by the owners. Even the three bulls were taken back by the owners.

After a prolonged discussion with party functionaries, Collector T.G. Vinay and Superintendent of Police A. Saravanan informed the higher officials in Madurai of the situation. A posse of police had been deployed at the spot. The vaadi vaasal, spectators’ gallery and two roads leading to the temple campus were brought under a thick security blanket.

Neither Mr. Paneerselvam nor Forest Minister C. Srinivasan visited the spot. Later, the officials decided to cancel the event.

When Natham union secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam A. Shajahan and other party functionaries approached the crowd, some local people threw water packets on the police, officials and the party men. They asked them to leave the place.

Later, Mr. Shajahan said a new date for the conduct of jallikattu would be announced after consulting the local people. When the police asked the protesters to disperse after cancelling the event, they refused to move.

Meanwhile, former Minister for Power R. Viswanathan, who came to the spot, asked the party men to leave the venue. Later, the officials too left the place.

With protesters in Alanganallur in Madurai district strongly opposing government’s move to organise jallikattu at the village, Kovilpatti was the second choice for the government. The district administration erected barricades, vaadi vaasal and spectators’ gallery on the campus of Sri Kailasanathar Temple on Saturday night.