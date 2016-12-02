Differently abled persons protest in Vellore

more-in

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers, Vellore, staged a protest on Friday to put forward their long-pending demands.

A number of differently abled persons took out a rally from Chittoor bus stand to the Katpadi Railway Station to stage a rail roko. However, police prevented them from proceeding into the station and arrested 26 of them, according to Gopala Rajendran, district secretary of TARATDAC.

One of their main demands to the Central government was to submit an action taken report on the status of a Bill for differently abled persons, which was introduced in Rajya Sabha in 2014, and on the recommendations of the Parliament Standing Committee on it.

“The present Act has not been changed for 22 years. The new Act should be on the basis of the United Nations Convention of 2007,” he said. A Bill was drafted in 2012 and introduced in Rajya Sabha in 2014 but was opposed by differently abled associations for various reasons.