Demonetisation leaves construction workers jobless

more-in

A fallout of demonetisation is that construction industry has come to a grinding halt and labourers find the going tough.

The Golden Jubilee Pillar roundabout in Tiruvannamalai is a labour shandy of sorts. Hundreds of construction workers from in and around Tiruvannamalai throng the place to be picked up by employers. In the morning, the place would be humming with activity. The spot popularly referred to as ‘park’ by construction workers these days wears a gloomy look with labourers anxiously waiting to be hired.

Murugan, a mason from Kilipattu village, says, “I had no work all through last week. Somehow, I need to run my family. I accepted an old Rs.500 note. But I cannot stand the whole day in front of the bank to change it. Hence, I gave it to a shopkeeper. He agreed to take it on the condition that I purchase provisions for at least Rs.200. I had no option but to agree. I cannot blame it on either contractors or people, who construct buildings since they themselves have no money,” he said.

Jayavel, also a mason, said only 20 out of hundred workers who turn up in the park get work. Several ongoing construction works were suspended, he says.

Nehru, state president of Tamil Maanila Kattida Thozhilalar Sangam, based in Tiruvannamalai, a labour contractor, says he normally employed 50-60 labours a day at different project sites. But now he could hardly employ 10 per cent of them.

“Almost all the projects I have been involved in have been completely suspended. As far as construction of houses is concerned, house owners could not mobilise money in smaller currencies. We need to give wages in cash and no other form is acceptable to labours. It became impossible to buy materials with little cash to spare,” he added.

Hardware and cement shops too face a slump. Subashchandrabose, proprietor of a hardware shop, said that they virtually had no business ever since the demonetisation was launched. “We get only a little fraction of our original business, that too in small volumes. People are ready to buy only if we accept old Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes. We don’t how long we can manage. We need to pay labourers, rent, electricity etc. It has definitely affected businessmen, workers and contractors”.

M. Srinivasan, another merchant selling cement, hardware and paints said, “Eighty per cent of business has gone. Nobody wants to start new construction. Ongoing works continue only in pockets. The sales has slumped drastically”.