Demonetisation drive dampens Christmas article sale

Thoothukudi: The sale of decorative materials such as stars, balloons, serial lights, Christmas trees and crib sets has not picked up this year, thanks to demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes, say many traders here.

Normally, the sale for Christmas decorative items would commence on November 25 and pick up gradually. But now with only a fortnight left for Chirstmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ, very few people were visiting shops in the evening hours, S. Murugasekar, a trader on WGC Road, said.

Just for buying Christmas materials for Rs. 150, the buyers were giving Rs. 2,000 notes. In order to satisfy the customers, the chosen items were given to them and they were asked to pay later. Even in most of the ATMs here, cash could not be withdrawn after 7 p.m.

Mr. Murugasekar said mostly stars made of plastic were imported from China and paper material from Kollam in Kerala. Stars were sold at prices ranging from Rs. 5 to Rs. 800 and serial lights from Rs. 50 to Rs. 1,000. Christmas trees, some of which were priced at Rs. 10,000, were also available at Rs. 35. Crib sets, depicting the nativity scene of Jesus Christ, which were an integral part of the festival in most Christian houses, were available from Rs. 150 to Rs. 12,000.

Since the lesser value articles were creating problems of giving the right change, the traders had been keeping their fingers crossed, he said.

For M. Thangaraj, another trader doing business on VE Road here, the sale of Christmas decorative items was affected by not only demonetisation, but also suspension of fishing operations and the sudden demise of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The local economy relied mainly on fishing, which remained suspended for days together, he said.

M. Arulselvam, a trader, said Thoothukudi was hit by flash floods after consistent rains last year. Business was affected then, but not as severely as this time.