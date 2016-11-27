Demonetisation: Railway, transport unions demand salary in cash

more-in

Madurai: Post-demonetisation, some of the trade bodies, including railway employees’ unions and Tamil Nadu State Transport employees’ union, have demanded that the salary payable in December be paid in cash to their members and not through regular electronic clearance.

The Centre has put a cap on daily withdrawal from the ATMs at Rs. 2,500. “If lakhs of railway men stand in the queue on December 1 for withdrawing money at the ATMs and banks, it will only add to the existing problem,” said Southern Railway Mazdoor Union general secretary N. Kannaiah.

He said only the salaried class would be affected as their salary was deposited in banks. Traders carried out money transactions every day and had easy access to currencies of smaller values.

“How does the government expect ‘running’ staff like me (a railway guard) to stand in queue for a whole day to withdraw money,” asked divisional secretary of Dakshin Railway Employees Union R. Sankaranarayanan.

However, he was quick to add that the very demand for disbursement of entire salary in cash was only to put some pressure on the government.

The union leaders said the payment of salary advance of Rs. 10,000 made on Thursday was only because of their demand.

“Stop payment to banks”

M. Nandasingh, national council member of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), said his organisation had urged the heads of all 21 transport corporations in the State to stop remittance of daily collections in banks.

“The money of smaller denominations could be used to make salary payment to transport corporation employees,” he said.

Stating that disbursement of salary through electronic clearance has been done only for the last eight years, he said the standing order of transport corporation was payment of salary in cash.

Not possible

However, a bank official said it was highly impossible to provide cash for entire salary of the Central Government and State Government employees in view of the cash crunch faced by the banks.

“The ceiling on withdrawal of Rs. 24,000 a week stands good for all for the simple reason that we do not have cash. Besides, salary disbursement through cash will defeat the very idea of the Union Government to encourage transactions through banks,” he said.