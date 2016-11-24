Demonetisation: Official holds meeting

more-in

T. Jacob, additional secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, on Wednesday held a meeting with district officials, bankers, and Postal Department officials on the implementation and impact of demonetisation in Vellore.

Prior to the meeting, Mr. Jacob, who is part of the team of officials deputed by the Centre to undertake field visits in various States and study the post-demonetisation situation, visited a few ATMs in Vellore, Collector S.A. Raman said.

Mr. Raman later told reporters that the meeting was held to assess the “ground reality” following the withdrawal of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

“The official was here to study the situation. Officials of major banks, cooperatives and Postal Department took part in the meeting. During the interaction, Mr. Jacob discussed how the respective bankers were managing the situation,” Mr. Raman said.

He added that the banks in Vellore were bringing cash from the Reserve Bank of India on a daily basis. While State Bank of India had 10 cash chests, Indian Bank had two in the district, he said.