Demonetisation: DMK to hold state wide protests on Nov 28

more-in

With CPI(M) deciding to observe November 28 as ‘All-India Protest Day,’ on the Centre’s demonetisation issue, DMK today said it would stage protests outside central government offices in the state on that day.

Party chief M. Karunanidhi said ‘opposition leaders’ — the Left parties — had decided to hold countrywide protests against the ruling BJP on the issue and that DMK will protest outside central government offices in Tamil Nadu.

“As far as DMK is concerned, massive protest demonstrations will be held outside central government offices in all the districts with the cooperation of the people,” he said in a statement.

He urged good participation by party workers and asked them to voice support against this “anti-people” move of the Centre.

Mr. Karunanidhi also lashed out at the Centre, saying the common man was severely suffering.

He criticised Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu for saying that demonetisation will not be rolled back, claiming it had further “complicated” the situation.