Defence manufacturing a key area for Global Investors Meet

‘Chennai is a strategic location for establishing a defence manufacturing cluster’

Tamil Nadu is keen on developing a defence manufacturing cluster and it would be the key area for inviting investments in the State in the upcoming Global Investors Meet, M.S. Shanmugan, additional secretary, Industries Department, said.

According to a study by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry in India (Assocham), Greater Chennai defence manufacturing cluster, including the manufacturing zones of Avadi, Ambattur, Sriperumbudur and Oragadam, had the potential to create 10 lakh jobs and invite investments of Rs. 60,000 crore over a 15-year period.

“Industries department had already deputed officials to visit various sites for the possible location of the cluster,” Mr. Shanmugam said speaking at the session on opportunities in defence manufacturing, organised by Assocham and Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association.

He also said the proposed cluster would have to include the Ponneri, Arakkonam and Gummidipoondi industrial belts to spread the accrued benefits.

Clusters are groups of inter-related industries that drive wealth creation in a region, primarily through export of goods and services.

According to Assocham, Chennai is a strategic location for establishing a defence manufacturing cluster because of its proximity to the various major military establishments.

“Tamil Nadu by itself is an active area with respect to military establishments. The presence of BHEL in Ranipet and Trichy, OFT, HAPP, ISRO in Mahendragiri, further facilitate the emergence of a defence cluster in the State. The setting up of a defence cluster in Chennai also presents an opportunity for rendering defence related services to Tamil Nadu as a whole,” the study said.

The study also suggested that the cluster can be extended into a township, citing the example of BHEL, Tiruchi. “BHEL is an example of a thriving integrated township in Tamil Nadu and an insight can be drawn from it for the proposed Defence Cluster at Avadi,” it noted.