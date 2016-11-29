Deer rescued from well at Thamaraikulam

more-in

Members of New World Animal Rescue Charitable Trust rescued a male deer that had fallen into a farm well at Thamaraikulam in Pallikonda on Monday.

S. Sukumar, founder and chairman of the Trust, said a passer-by had noticed the deer and informed them at 7.30 a.m. “Three of us went to the spot, entered the well, blindfolded the deer to prevent it from getting scared and lifted it out using a rope,” he said.

The deer, which was nearly two years old, had fallen into a well that had water to a depth of about 40 feet. The rescue effort took close to an hour. “Nearly a year ago, two female deer had fallen in the same well and died. A number of deer are found in this part as they come in search of water,” Mr. Sukumar said.

The rescued animal was handed over to Odugathur forest range officers.