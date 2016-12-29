Tamil Nadu

Deer chased by dogs goes into sea, rescued

more-in

box/tint/all madurai

Ramanathapuram: Forest department staff rescued a three-year-old male spotted deer, which was struggling for life after entering into the sea on being chased by stray dogs at Indira Nagar near Periyapattinam on Thursday.

A team of anti-poaching watchers from Kilakarai forest range, led by Forester Innasimuthu, was on routine patrolling when they found the deer in the sea, about 500 metres from the shore. It was struggling to reach the shore.

Four anti-poaching watchers, with the help of five local fishermen, swam into the sea and rescued the deer, Mr. Innasimuthu said. The animal could have strayed out from Periyapattinam forest area and got into the sea on being chased by stray dogs, he said.

The deer, which weighed about 50 kg, had no injuries and it was let into the forest area near Erwadi after administration of first aid. “It was very healthy and it ran into the forest area the moment it was released,” he added.

Marine Police Inspector P.S. Ramesh Kumar said a team of police, which was looking for an accused in the area, also helped the forest personnel in rescuing the animal.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2016 9:37:42 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Deer-chased-by-dogs-goes-into-sea-rescued/article16959438.ece

© The Hindu