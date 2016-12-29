Deepa Jayakumar asks AIADMK cadres to remain calm

A view of banner put up for Deepa Jayakumar, niece of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary J. Jayalalithaa, by auto drivers at Kattur in Tiruchi. File photo | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Thursday, issued a statement asking the AIADMK cadres not to erect banners and cut-outs for her.

She also requested the cadres "The real AIADMK supporters should remain calm in this critical situation."

In the statement, Ms. Deepa thanked the cadres who have backed her and added that she won't forget the support given by them.

In these circumstances, the death of Jayalalithaa has created a vaccuum and Ms. Deepa requested the cadres to let her go through the mourning period. She said she will take the right decision at the right time in the near future.

The statement added that, in the prevailing situation, with the blessings of Jayalalithaa, she will act accordingly and take AIADMK and Tamil Nadu in the right path as it was done by the late Chief Minister.