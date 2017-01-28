Danish delegation witnesses TN Assembly proceedings

more-in

A delegation of students and teachers from Denmark, currently in India as part of a student exchange programme, paid a visit to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly here on Friday and watched the proceedings of the House.

Seated in the visitors’ gallery, the delegation from Odsherreds Efterskole, Denmark, witnessed the proceedings of the Assembly between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. The delegation had visited the Shree Niketan Schools in Tiruvallur last Friday and would remain in India for a few more days.

Talking to reporters after observing the proceedings, Director of Didactical Development Thomas Baldus said, “This is our first visit to India and it was a learning experience for us to observe the proceedings.”

Describing the proceedings as ‘lively’, he said the members raised objections quickly, which the Danes were not used to. He said it was interesting to note that members were jovial during the proceedings, which helped maintain the mood in the House.

Mr. Baldus said that Indian students would also get the opportunity to visit Denmark and watch the proceedings of its Parliament.

Besides the Danish contingent, a team of final-year Political Science students from Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women, Chennai, also observed the Assembly proceedings on Friday.