Dalit youth attacked by caste Hindus dies

MADURAI: A Dalit youth, S. Muruganantham (36), who was brutally attacked by three caste Hindus in Kodaikanal in August and admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here in a serious condition, died on Wednesday.

Makkal Viduthalai Meetpu Iyakkam has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused – K. Sudhakar (26), R. Balamuruganantham (31) and B. Ulaganathan (31) – and adequate compensation to the family of the deceased under the provisions of The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015.

Iyakkam general secretary R. Srinivasa Raghavan said the delay by Dingidul district police in registering the case under the correct legal provisions led to undue delay in the victim and his family getting due compensation envisaged in the Act.

Muruganantham had bought a mobile phone from Sudhakar and promised to pay the money in due course. However, on August 21, Sudhakar and his friends, who were reportedly under the influence of alcohol, picked a quarrel with Muruganantham and assaulted him. His mother Murugammal was also assaulted by them, he said.

Muruganantham was admitted to the GRH after being treated at a local hospital and Dindigul Government Hospital.

“Ms. Murugammal made a representation to the Superintendent of Police, Dindigul, and the Inspector General of Police (South Zone), seeking the immediate arrest of the accused and special treatment to Muruganantham as his health condition worsened,” Mr. Raghavan, said.

Another representation was made to the Madurai Collector, seeking special medical care to Muruganantham.

However, after 120 days in hospital, Muruganantham died. “Still the accused have not been arrested. Had Kodaikanal police registered the case under the right Sections, the poor Arunthathiyar family would have provided a better treatment to the victim,” Mr. Raghavan, said.

Kodaikanal Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Chandran said the accused could not be arrested as they had obtained anticipatory bail. “We are taking steps to cancel the advance bail as the victim has died, and they will be arrested soon,” he said.

Mr. Raghavan demanded a government job to the wife of the deceased and due compensation to Ms. Murugammal, who was also injured in the attack.