DMK urges Centre to declare TN a ‘drought-hit State’

Flays government for poor storage in water bodies despite huge spending

: In view of the water scarcity, reported suicide of farmers and the failure of the northeast monsoon, DMK leader and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin on Monday urged the Centre to send a central team to visit the State and declare Tamil Nadu a drought-hit State.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin further urged the AIADMK MPs to raise the issue in Parliament to put pressure on the Centre, and if there was a need, he said the State government should convene a special sitting of the State Assembly to pass a resolution urging the Centre to declare the State drought-hit.

Following meagre rainfall, drought has hit several parts of the State, he claimed, adding that people are struggling to find water for drinking and irrigation purposes.

The water storage in 20 reservoirs under the control of the Public Works Department, including Mettur, Bhavanisagar, Vaigai, Papanasam, Manimutharu and Amaravathi was very poor. Similar situation persisted in water bodies such as Veeranam, and hence, the groundwater table has dropped significantly, Mr. Stalin said.

As for water bodies closer to the State capital, there was not even a TMC of water in Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Sholavaram and Puzhal.

While cultivation of samba and kuruvai crops had been severely hit, the demonetisation had also cast a shadow over the livelihood of farmers, Mr. Stalin said.

Taking a swipe at the ruling AIADMK for claiming that funds to the tune of Rs. 1,931 crore were spent for boosting infrastructure for storing water during the last five years, the Leader of the Opposition wondered why it was not reflecting in the storage of water bodies.