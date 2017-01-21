DMK stages rail roko in support of jallikattu

more-in

DMK working president M.K. Stalin, principal secretary Duraimurugan and party MP Kanimozhi were arrested on Friday when they attempted to stage a rail roko in support of jallikattu.

Mr. Stalin announced that he would observe a fast on Saturday in pursuit of this demand.

On Friday, while Mr. Stalin led the protest at the Mambalam station, Mr. Duraimurugan participated in the protest at Saidapet. Ms. Kanimozhi, along with former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran, took part in the rail roko at Egmore.

They were arrested and detained at a marriage hall before being released.

In a statement here, he said the government’s plan to promulgate an ordinance was a victory to youth and students who were protesting in support of jallikattu.

“The Central government should ensure that jallikattu is conducted every year without any hitch,” Mr. Stalin said, adding that the DMK’s MLAs and MPs would take part in the fast.