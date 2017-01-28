DMK seeks probe into police action

more-in

The DMK staged a walkout from the State Assembly here on Friday, after its demand for a judicial inquiry into allegations of excessive use of force by the police to disperse pro-jallikattu protesters did not receive a favourable response from the government.

‘Minimal force’

Even as the DMK put forward its demand, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam told the House that suitable action would be taken against those found responsible after a thorough inquiry, while also maintaining that the police had used minimal force to disperse the protesters.

“Some political parties have been alleging that the police had exceeded their limits while trying to disperse the protesters. The media had telecast certain clippings. A thorough investigation would be conducted on the allegations and if they are found to be true, appropriate action would be taken against those responsible for them,” Mr. Panneerselvam said, in his reply to the DMK members.

Mr. Panneerselvam contended that although anti-social elements had prevented students from dispersing and had caused damage to public and police property, the police didn’t engage in firing or lathi-charge, but used minimal force to maintain law and order.

However, with the State government not forthcoming in its support for a judicial inquiry, DMK members, led by their leader M.K. Stalin, staged a walkout from the House.

Appreciation for CM

Earlier, during question hour in the Assembly , Mr. Stalin, while appreciating the Chief Minister for having taken up the issue of jallikattu with the Prime Minister and later promulgating an ordinance, questioned as to what the need was to ‘unleash’ violence on the students and other protesters, who were agitating peacefully.