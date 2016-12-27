DMK meet may give Stalin larger role

more-in

With DMK president M. Karunanidhi recovering from age-related ailments, his son and party treasurer M.K. Stalin is likely to be elevated within the party. The decision on giving Mr. Stalin a larger responsibility could be given effect on January 4, 2017 when the general council meeting of the DMK will be held at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam.

The general council meeting was originally slated to be held on December 20 but was postponed after Mr. Karunanidhi was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital following throat and lung infections, and breathing difficulty. DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan on Monday announced that the general council meeting will now be held on January 4 and will be presided over by Mr. Karunanidhi.

Sources said Mr. Stalin could be made the party’s working president or acting president on the occasion. Though Mr. Stalin has been functioning under the shadows of his father for too long, in recent years, he has been playing a more proactive role in steering the party in view of Mr. Karunanidhi’s health.