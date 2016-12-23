DMK chief Karunanidhi discharged from hospital

more-in

DMK president Karunanidhi was discharged from Kauvery Hospital in Chennai where he was admitted again on December 15 for breathing difficulty owing to throat and lung infection.

In a press release, the hospital's Executive Director, Dr. S. Aravindan, said Mr. Karunanidhi had recovered fully and the antibiotic course for the breathing difficulty was over.

The doctors have advised Mr. Karunanidhi complete rest and restriction on visitors. The release also said he needs the tracheostomy tube for few more weeks, and medical and nursing care would be provided by the hospital.

Earlier, Mr. Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on December 1 for optimisation of nutrition and hydration and he returned home on December 7. During this time, doctors performed tracheostomy on him.