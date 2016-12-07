DMK chief Karunanidhi discharged from hospital

DMK president Karunanidhi leaves in a car after he was discharged from Kauvery Hospital, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

more-in

DMK president and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was discharged from the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai late on Wednesday. He was admitted on December 1, 2016, for nutritional and hydration support, a statement from the hospital said.

“After medical treatment, he had improved substantially and was discharged from the hospital today. All his vital signs and biochemical parameters have normalised now. He has been advised rest and Kauvery Hospital will continue to assess and provide the necessary medical and nursing care to facilitate his recuperation at home,” the statement from Executive Director of the hospital, S. Aravindan, said.

DMK treasurer and Mr. Karunanidhi’s son M.K. Stalin, his daughter and Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, DMK leaders Durai Murugan, Dayanidhi Maran and A. Raja were also seen at the hospital during his discharge.

Mr. Karunanidhi, who is 92, had been confined to his house for over a month following a drug allergy. He did not campaign for the DMK-led alliance leading up to the November 19 elections to the three Assembly constituencies in the State.