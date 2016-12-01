Tamil Nadu

DMK chief Karunanidhi admitted to hospital

more-in

DMK president M. Karunanidhi was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai early on Thursday for "optimisation of nutrition and hydration".

The nonagenarian leader has been confined to his house for nearly a month now after he had developed drug allergy.

A press release issued by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director of the Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, said Mr Karunanidhi was stable and being treated by a team of doctors. "He will be in the hospital for few days," Dr Aravindan added.

Post a Comment
More In Newsletter Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2016 10:41:28 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/DMK-chief-Karunanidhi-admitted-to-hospital/article16734749.ece

© The Hindu