DMK chief Karunanidhi admitted to hospital

DMK president M. Karunanidhi was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai early on Thursday for "optimisation of nutrition and hydration".

The nonagenarian leader has been confined to his house for nearly a month now after he had developed drug allergy.

A press release issued by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director of the Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, said Mr Karunanidhi was stable and being treated by a team of doctors. "He will be in the hospital for few days," Dr Aravindan added.