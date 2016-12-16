DMK, PMK seek white paper on treatment given to Jayalalithaa

more-in

The DMK and PMK on Thursday demanded a white paper from the Tamil Nadu Government on the treatment provided to late Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa at the Apollo Hospitals between September 22 and December 5 to clear doubts about the circumstances surrounding her death.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss, who first raised this demand in a statement, claimed that senior AIADMK leaders and the public had shared their doubts about the treatment given to Jayalalithaa and said the Government must quell these suspicions by releasing a white paper. Separately, when journalists asked DMK treasurer and Leader of the Opposition M. K. Stalin about the issue, he said he endorsed Mr. Ramadoss’ demand.

Mr. Stalin said that at least the Central Government should come out with details on the issue as doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences had also treated Jayalalithaa.

“I do not want to politicise the issue. But Jayalalithaa was not an ordinary citizen. She was a Chief Minister and guardian of the people of the State. Even though it was announced (earlier) she would return home soon, the DMK and other political parties wonder why a proper announcement about her health condition was not made public,” he said.

According to him, when Jayalalithaa was being treated, the Health Minister and Health Secretary and even the then Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam, who was holding the portfolios of the Chief Minister, did not issue any statement about Jayalalithaa’s health condition. “Only Apollo Hospitals issued a few bulletins and everyone knows they were contradictory in nature,” he alleged.

Mr. Stalin added that certain media reports and film personalities had also raised concerns about the treatment being given to Jayalalithaa and a public interest litigation petition was also filed in the Supreme Court seeking information on the nature of treatment given to her.

In his statement, Mr. Ramadoss said, “Everywhere I go, AIADMK leaders and cadre have been expressing their doubt about her death. They have even urged me to demand an investigation.We cannot ignore the fears and suspicion of the AIADMK party leaders and cadre,” he said.

The PMK leader questioned what had transpired between the time Jayalalithaa was admitted “for fever” and she turned critically ill, warranting to be put on ventilator when it was said that she had actually conducted a meeting at the hospital on the Cauvery water issue.

Both Mr. Ramadoss and Mr. Stalin pointed out that in contrast, when former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M.G. Ramachandran were in hospital, the then health ministers issued periodic bulletins about the condition of the two leaders. Mr. Ramadoss alleged that in Jayalalithaa’s case, even the Governor, Union Ministers and leaders of various parities were “carefully avoided” when they tried to meet her.