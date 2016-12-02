Cyclone Nada turns a damp squib

more-in

However, isolated heavy rains at a few places likely as storm crosses coast

: ‘Nada’ means “giving” in Arabic and “hope” in Russian and Scandinavian. Cyclone Nada, which was expected to bring the much needed rain to the Tamil Nadu coast after an extremely poor northeast monsoon season, turned out to be neither of the two. However, it managed to live up to its meaning in Spanish – “nothing”.

The cyclonic storm weakened into a deep depression and was located 210 km southeast of Puducherry on Thursday afternoon and is now expected to cross the coast early Friday morning south of Cuddalore.

Between intermittent showers in the afternoon, the sun shone through in Chennai and put to rest any doubts whether the cyclone would bring hope to the city that is now increasingly facing the threat of a water shortage.

At around 6.30 p.m., the caution sign at the Cuddalore Port was downgraded from signal number 7 (implying severe weather due to cyclone) to signal number 3 (denoting threat from squally weather).

According to officials at the Regional Meterological Centre in Chennai, the depression is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Pudukottai districts. Puducherry and Karaikal districts are also expected to see heavy showers.

On Wednesday night, several parts of delta districts, especially Nagapattinam, received heavy rainfall as Cyclone Nada threatened the slam the coast. Areas such as Nagapattinam, Vedaranyam, Point Calimere and Mayiladuthurai and the neighbouring Karaikal and Puducherry districts too saw a good amount of rainfall. But on Thursday, the showers were intermittent.

The squally weather forced fishermen and the residents of coastal areas to remain indoors. Hundreds of mechanised and country boats were anchored along the coast of Nagapattinam and Akkaraipettai. Pradeep Yadav, Monitoring Officer for Nagapattinam district, inspected the precautionary measures taken in Sirkazhi and Kollidam areas. He verified whether adequate shelters have been kept in readiness for moving people to safety in case of emergency.

Similarly, moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of delta districts such as Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai districts. At Manamelkudi in Pudukottai district, fishermen hurriedly shifted their boats to safety after the sea started receding on Thursday morning. Despite not living up to its billing, the rainfall has raised hopes of samba paddy farmers in certain parts of the delta districts. In Kancheepuram, normal life remained unaffected despite incessant rains in some parts of the district.

Navy on alert

The Indian Navy, on Thursday afternoon, said the Eastern Naval Command was in a state of high readiness to render necessary humanitarian assistance, and two Naval ships – Shakti and Satpura – were on standby. The ships are equipped with additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats, integral helicopters and relief materials, the Navy said. Additionally, INS Ranjit, deployed in the Bay of Bengal, was positioned off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast for assistance.

(With Inputs from Deepa H. Ramakrishnan, C. Jaisankar, S.Ganesan, Dinesh Varma and V. Venkatasubramanian)