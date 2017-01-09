Crowd continues to swell at Deepa’s house

more-in

A month after former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death, groups of AIADMK loyalists continue to throng the house of her niece Deepa Jayakumar, urging her to float a political party.

There is no slogan-shouting or holding up of flags, but the crowd that gathers everyday before the old house bearing the number 9/13 on Sivagnanam Street in T. Nagar, waits eagerly to catch a glimpse of Ms. Deepa, who by now is known for her routine but brief speeches from the balcony overlooking the street. The compound wall of the house prominently displays her father’s name (J. Jayakumar) on the left and her grandmother’s on the right (Sandhya Illam; Sandhya is the mother of Jayalalithaa).

And, there is an emerging sense of camaraderie among the milling crowd: they smile warmly at each other and enquire when Ms. Deepa is expected to make an appearance on the balcony. Most of them are not AIADMK functionaries but have been loyalists of the party or its founder M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) or the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Or, all of the aforesaid.

“Did you notice the striking resemblance between Deepa Amma and our Amma (Jayalalithaa)? We are all waiting for her to say something, but she hasn’t said anything concrete,” says 48-year-old R. Sekar from Ulundurpettai in Villupuram district. His support to the AIADMK started in 1977 when his father lifted him up in the air at a public meeting addressed by MGR in Dindigul busstand.

“Since then, it has been ‘Two Leaves’ (the party symbol) for me,” he says. When asked why he wanted to look towards Ms. Deepa when his party has taken a decision on who would lead the party, he says firmly, “I’m not able to accept (Sasikala).”

Feeling left out

Echoing his sentiment is S. Loganathan from Taramani in Chennai. “I am 52 years now and I have been a partyman for the last 25 years. How can they decide (on anointing Ms. Sasikala) without asking us? We are the ones who are erecting the cut-outs and pasting posters.” The talk among the crowd is that Ms. Deepa would be announcing her decision on taking the political plunge on January 17 – the 100th birth anniversary of party founder M.G. Ramachandran.

The supporters don’t miss out on any opportunity to voice their desire to see Ms. Deepa in a political role as they assemble beneath the shade of the rain trees.

The abandoned building next to Ms. Deepa’s house is covered with hoardings and posters with images showing her with Jayalalithaa. Images of Fort St. George and some of the wordings (Thalamai erka va!, which translates to ‘Come to lead’) strongly suggest that more and more dissenters are gravitating towards her.

Incidentally, some flex banners get mysteriously torn at night, only to be replaced the next day.