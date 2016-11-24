Court quashes order on Stalin’s Special PA

more-in

Quashing the order of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary dated August 22 repatriating the Special Personal Assistant (SPA) of Opposition Leader M.K. Stalin back to secretariat service and downgrading the post, the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the authority concerned to reinstate him at the earliest.

“The Supreme Court has time and again reiterated that a person appointed on deputation in a tenure for a fixed period, has no right to go back to his original post before the fixed term comes to an end. A person appointed on deputation in a tenure post has an indefeasible right to be treated fairly and equally. If such a person is appointed on deputation, the same cannot be cancelled without the consent of the person before whom that person is presently serving on deputation. If deputation is not a simple transfer and if the appointment is a tenure posting, the same cannot be curtailed,” Justice R. Subbiah said.

The judge passed the order on the plea moved by Mr. Stalin assailing the order repatriating his SPA Athisheshan back to secretariat service. The petitioner’s counsel senior advocate P. Wilson contended that the order has been passed with political reasons to cripple the functioning of the Leader of Opposition’s office.