Court attaches movable property of Highways Department

Action comes after the department failed to pay compensation to land owners

Officials from the Alandur court attached the movable property at the Office of the Divisional Engineer, Highways, Projects Division-I, Alandur located in Pallavaram on Friday.

A few days ago, the sub-court in Tambaram ordered the attaching of property after the Highways Department’s failure to pay the sanctioned compensation amount to land owners who parted with their land for a road over-bridge.

Traders and business houses parted with their land measuring 1664 square metre during the construction of road over-bridge connecting GST Road with Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road in 2005. The total amount due to the property owners runs to the tune of Rs. 17 crore, which included penal interest from the date of pronouncing the verdict in 2013.

The court officials could attach only a few tables, chairs, a ceiling fan and computer with a printer at the office of Divisional Engineer, who was not present at the time of the attachment exercise, which lasted more than two hours.

Eighteen property owners moved court seeking higher compensation, for which the Sub-Court ordered suitable compensation of Rs. 12.71 crore along with interest in April 2013.

K.P. Chandrasekar, one of the appellants, said: “Despite our repeated visits to Highways Department and District Collectorate, nothing materialised so far. “We had to move a contempt petition in Tambaram court, which directed for attachment of movable assets of the office located on GST Road, Pallavaram,” he said.

S. Dharmarajan, another owner, said that they have been pursuing the case for the past 12 years and the Highways Department and District Collectorate have been buying time citing some various reasons. “Even after the submission of detailed working sheet of compensation payable to the owners, by special tahsildar (land acquisition) in August 2015, no compensation amount was received by us, except the initial payment of Rs. 500 per square feet,” he said.

To an RTI application, the DE replied that the District Collector once again ordered for a working sheet from the Land Acquisition Tahsildar.

On a contempt petition filed by the property owners, the Tambaram sub-court has ordered the attachment of movable property at DE’s office, for its failure to pay compensation after acquiring land for road over bridge.

Highways officials who were present said that they would submit their report to the higher officials and seek guidance for the further course of action.