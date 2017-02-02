Couple killed in accident

more-in

Thoothukudi: A 48-year-old man and his wife were killed when they were caught under a truck that overturned near Jegaveerapandiapuram on Madurai Bypass Road on Wednesday night.

Sources said K. Murugesan of Bungalow Street in Puthiyamputhur and his wife Jeya (42) were travelling in a van, which broke down on the road. Hence, the couple started walking on the road. Suddenly, the wheat-laden truck that came from behind overturned, and the couple were caught under it.

The truck driver, S. Sathish Kumar (37) of Nilakottai, who sustained injuries, was admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by Marimuthu, Village Administrative Officer of Jegaveerapandiapuram, Eppodhum Vendran police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.