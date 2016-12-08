Cop leaves service to serve people

more-in

Theni: In an extraordinary gesture, a constable attached to Odaipatti police station, R. Velmurugan, submitted his resignation on Thursday as he did not want to continue in service after death of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who headed the department. The native of Kuchanur wanted to serve the people following in the footsteps of Jayalalithaa.

“As a loyalist, I wanted to quit the job on the third day after the demise of the Chief Minister. My resignation was accepted by the SP,” he claimed.

“She is my god. I had served in the CM’s security team in Chennai for three and a half years. She taught me discipline and honesty. Amma helped me a lot and supported me in achieving 14 Guinness records and six entries in Limca Book of Records,” he added. “I will construct a temple for her in Theni district.”

Mr. Velmurugan, in full uniform, had tonsured his head when Jayalalithaa won the by-election in 2015 after observing fast for 45 days. He faced several punishments in the department for his activities that demonstrated loyalty towards Jayalalithaa. He had received a cash award of Rs. 50,000, a gold medal and several certificates from the late Chief Minister for his achievements, he said.