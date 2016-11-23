Cone speaker ban: Govt to issue GO in 15 days

more-in

The First Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to accept the allegation of Federation of Mosques and Shariat Protection Forum that the entry of police to check noise pollution caused by use of banned cone shaped loudspeakers causes some harassment. On the other hand, the court said, “It appears to suggest that there are still violations, whether it be the mosques, temples or churches.”

The Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan made the observation on a Public Interest Litigation petition moved by S. Kumaravelu, a resident of Perambur, Chennai seeking a direction to the State government and the police to strictly implement the order of the Supreme Court dated July 18, 2005 which banned use of cone speakers.

When the plea came up for hearing, the Additional Advocate General submitted that a Government Order in compliance of the orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court will be issued within 15 days.

Recording the submission, the Bench noted that the order should cover the aspects of decibel level being beyond permissible limit, and total ban on use of horn type loudspeakers and amplifiers, air horns in automobiles.

Holding that no further order is required other than to ensure that both the aspects and the directions passed by the Supreme Court and the High Court is implemented by the authorities concerned, the Bench disposed of the PIL.