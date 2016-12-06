Condolences pour in from leaders, personalities
"I offer deep condolences on the passing away of Jayalalithaa. Wishes of lakhs of her followers will make her immortal," says DMK chief M. Karunanidhi.
Condolences from various leaders poured in as soon as the news of Jayalalithaa's demise spread.
Expressing his deep sorrow at the demise of Ms. Jayalalithaa, Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam said she was the greatest woman political leader in contemporary India.
He said, “In her we saw the perfect blending of the strong will of an able administrator and the compassion of a philanthropist. In her sad demise, we have lost a unique mother’s touch that had brightened the lives of millions of people during the last three decades“.
In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described Ms. Jayalalithaa as an extraordinary politician with a rare political acumen and administrative skills, which made her a distinct leader in Indian politics.
She had a special liking for Kerala and always strived to uphold and maintain relations, Mr. Vijayan said. “We do not have any other Chief Ministers in our country who have influenced people like this. Her passing away is not only a major loss to Tamil Nadu, but for the entire country’
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also condoled her death.
To prevent any untoward incidents, the Kerala police have strengthened security in the districts bordering Tamil Nadu, with additional forces being deployed in the border areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki and Palakkad districts.
Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
In a condolence message to the people of Tamil Nadu, Dr. Manmohan Singh said "I join millions of admirers of Jayalalithaji in mourning her sad and untimely demise. She was a charismatic leader who will be remembered forever as the beloved Amma by the people of Tamil Nadu. She was an outstanding leader who was passionately devoted to the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu."
Kavitha Kalvakuntla, TRS MP
Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Pranab Mukherjee
"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Ms. Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu #PresidentMukherjee"
Arvind Kejriwal
Tamil Nadu Governor
"Deeply shocked and sad. People's Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," said CH Vidyasaagr Rao.
Sonia Gandhi
"We pay our respects to J. Jayalalithaa ji. May her soul Rest In Peace."
Home Minister Rajnath Singh
"Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Tamil Nadu CM,Selvi Jayalalithaa. She was a powerful voice for the weaker sections of the society."
RSS condoles death
The RSS condoled the death of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, hailing her national spirit and ability to face challenges. “Though she ruled state politics, she had unflinching faith in national integrity. She also was a believer,” RSS State president ML Raja said in a statement. She “sparkled” as a star both in the fields of cinema and politics, he said. Ms. Jayalalithaa had faced many challenges in personal and professional lives “all by herself and overcame them,” he said, adding, her death was a great loss to the country.
BJP chief Amit Shah
BJP president Amit Shah tweeted "Saddened by the demise of Tamil Nadu CM J.Jayalalithaa ji. I extend my deepest condolences to her party and followers in this hour of grief."
Mamata Banerjee
"Popular,strong,bold,efficient, people- friendly,charismatic leader, Amma. Always at the heart of people. Big loss. I am shocked, saddened ."
Our J&K Correspondent Peerzada Ashiq reports Mehbooba describes Jayalalithaa as 'leader of masses'
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday described Ms. Jayalalithaa "a leader of masses" and praised her women-specific initiatives.
Expressing grief over the passing away of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Ms. Mufti said, "Jayalalithaa would be remembered long for introducing many innovative schemes and programmes for public welfare. The late leader was one of the highly learned politicians of the country."
In her condolence message to the newly-elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam, Ms. Mufti said, "Ms. Jayalalithaa was an example personified of women empowerment who brought a unique style to country’s politics."
She also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul of the late leader, according to her spokesman.
M.K. Stalin
"She was an iconic & courageous leader. This is an irreparable loss to the people of TamilNadu. #Ironlady #RIP"
Thol Thirumavalavan
VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said Jayalalithaa’s demise was an irreparable loss to the state.
Ramadoss condoles death
TNCC President Su Thirunavukkarasar, PMK founder S Ramadoss, CPI state Secretary R Mutharasan and scores of political leaders condoled Jayalalithaa’s death
Venkaiah Naidu
“Felt very sad about the demise of Madam Selvi Jayalalitha CM of Tamil Nadu —— had hopes till last movement that she will survive —— doctors had made every possible attempt.”
Anand Mahindra
"Memories of interactions with Jayalalithaaji rushing back.Iron Lady,certainly,but with a wry sense of humour & the gift of eloquence."
Arvind Kejriwal
"Very sad to hear the demise of Amma. A very very popular leader. Aam admi's leader. May her soul rest in peace."
Chandrababu Naidu
In deep anguish over the demise of Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, a long-time friend & a leader with indomitable spirit who is loved by all.
ShivrajSingh Chouhan
"Deeply grieved to learn of the sad demise of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa . My heartfelt condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu."
Actor Rajinikanth
The brave leader’s loss is not just for Tamil Nadu, but for whole of India…My prayers for our respectful CM’s soul to rest in peace.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy
“Jayalalithaa has done a lot of good work for the development of Tamil Nadu and for the welfare of the people. I mourn her death personally and also on behalf of the people of the union territory,” he said.
Preetha Reddy of Apollo Hospitals
''Devastating loss to the state and the nation. Jayalalithaa was an iconic leader. A humane visionary. A personal friend for years. Will miss her presence immensely.''
Sadananda Gowda
''Condolences on sad demise of Selvi Jayalalithaa. We are with the people of Tamilnadu in this hour of grief.''
Khushbu Sundar