Condolences pour in from leaders, personalities

Condolences from various leaders poured in as soon as the news of Jayalalithaa's demise spread.

Expressing his deep sorrow at the demise of Ms. Jayalalithaa, Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam said she was the greatest woman political leader in contemporary India.

He said, “In her we saw the perfect blending of the strong will of an able administrator and the compassion of a philanthropist. In her sad demise, we have lost a unique mother’s touch that had brightened the lives of millions of people during the last three decades“.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described Ms. Jayalalithaa as an extraordinary politician with a rare political acumen and administrative skills, which made her a distinct leader in Indian politics.

She had a special liking for Kerala and always strived to uphold and maintain relations, Mr. Vijayan said. “We do not have any other Chief Ministers in our country who have influenced people like this. Her passing away is not only a major loss to Tamil Nadu, but for the entire country’

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also condoled her death.

To prevent any untoward incidents, the Kerala police have strengthened security in the districts bordering Tamil Nadu, with additional forces being deployed in the border areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki and Palakkad districts.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister

Sad to hear that Hon. CM of TN Selvi.Jayalalitha is no more. Her life's journey is a story of grit & perseverance. Understood the mind of the poor & the women. Stayed connected to her people. Remember fondly the affection she showed each time we met. Condolences. On my way to Chennai. Shall pay respects to the departed leader Selvi Jayalalitha. Sad she is no more.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

In a condolence message to the people of Tamil Nadu, Dr. Manmohan Singh said "I join millions of admirers of Jayalalithaji in mourning her sad and untimely demise. She was a charismatic leader who will be remembered forever as the beloved Amma by the people of Tamil Nadu. She was an outstanding leader who was passionately devoted to the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu."

Kavitha Kalvakuntla, TRS MP

An Era comes to an end in TamilNadu politics. RIP Puratchi Thalaivi !!! pic.twitter.com/0TiFQOHKfQ — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) December 6, 2016

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram

Jayalalithaa was most dominant political personality of Tamilnadu in last 25 years. Share grief of millions — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 6, 2016 Jayalalithaa acquired large loyal following that equalled that of her mentor MGR — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 6, 2016 She brought a hard uncompromising style to politics and governance that won praise and criticism — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 6, 2016 Tamilnadu was regarded as among the better governed States — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 6, 2016 AIADMK must carry on and provide a government for remaining over 4 years — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 6, 2016

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Jayalalithaa ji’s connect with citizens, concern for welfare of the poor, the women & marginalized will always be a source of inspiration. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2016

President Pranab Mukherjee

"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Ms. Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu #PresidentMukherjee"

One of India’s most charismatic & popular leaders, Ms. Jayalalithaa was a visionary & able administrator #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) December 5, 2016

Arvind Kejriwal

V sad to hear the demise of Amma. A very very popular leader. Aam admi's leader. May her soul rest in peace. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 5, 2016 "A void has been created in the entire political scenario. I wish her soul rests in peace" - @ArvindKejriwal @the_hindu — Poorvaja (@_poorvaja) December 6, 2016

Tamil Nadu Governor

"Deeply shocked and sad. People's Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," said CH Vidyasaagr Rao.

Sonia Gandhi

"We pay our respects to J. Jayalalithaa ji. May her soul Rest In Peace."

Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi condoles Selvi J.Jayalalithaa's death & pays homage. pic.twitter.com/SaQlk3gZAb — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 5, 2016

Karunanidhi

"I offer deep condolences on the passing away of Jayalalithaa. Wishes of lakhs of her followers will make her immortal," he said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh

"Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Tamil Nadu CM,Selvi Jayalalithaa. She was a powerful voice for the weaker sections of the society."

Selvi Jayalalithaa was one of the most iconic political figures of India who had an enormous impact on the people of Tamil Nadu. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 5, 2016

RSS condoles death

The RSS condoled the death of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, hailing her national spirit and ability to face challenges. “Though she ruled state politics, she had unflinching faith in national integrity. She also was a believer,” RSS State president ML Raja said in a statement. She “sparkled” as a star both in the fields of cinema and politics, he said. Ms. Jayalalithaa had faced many challenges in personal and professional lives “all by herself and overcame them,” he said, adding, her death was a great loss to the country.

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah tweeted "Saddened by the demise of Tamil Nadu CM J.Jayalalithaa ji. I extend my deepest condolences to her party and followers in this hour of grief."

Saddened by the demise of Tamil Nadu CM J.Jayalalithaa ji. I extend my deepest condolences to her party and followers in this hour of grief. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 5, 2016

Mamata Banerjee

"Popular,strong,bold,efficient, people- friendly,charismatic leader, Amma. Always at the heart of people. Big loss. I am shocked, saddened ."

I humbly urge the people of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK to face this big loss with courage and greatness. May she Rest in Peace 2/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 5, 2016

Our J&K Correspondent Peerzada Ashiq reports Mehbooba describes Jayalalithaa as 'leader of masses'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday described Ms. Jayalalithaa "a leader of masses" and praised her women-specific initiatives.

Expressing grief over the passing away of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Ms. Mufti said, "Jayalalithaa would be remembered long for introducing many innovative schemes and programmes for public welfare. The late leader was one of the highly learned politicians of the country."

In her condolence message to the newly-elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam, Ms. Mufti said, "Ms. Jayalalithaa was an example personified of women empowerment who brought a unique style to country’s politics."

She also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul of the late leader, according to her spokesman.

M.K. Stalin

"She was an iconic & courageous leader. This is an irreparable loss to the people of TamilNadu. #Ironlady #RIP"

Deeply saddened by the demise of our CM Selvi Jayalalithaa. My deepest condolences to the party cadres & well wishers in this hour of grief pic.twitter.com/oe26Itv1OF — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 5, 2016

Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said Jayalalithaa’s demise was an irreparable loss to the state.

Ramadoss condoles death

TNCC President Su Thirunavukkarasar, PMK founder S Ramadoss, CPI state Secretary R Mutharasan and scores of political leaders condoled Jayalalithaa’s death

Venkaiah Naidu

“Felt very sad about the demise of Madam Selvi Jayalalitha CM of Tamil Nadu —— had hopes till last movement that she will survive —— doctors had made every possible attempt.”

Anand Mahindra

"Memories of interactions with Jayalalithaaji rushing back.Iron Lady,certainly,but with a wry sense of humour & the gift of eloquence."

Saddened by Jayalalithaaji's demise. Got to know her when she inaugurated Mahindra Ford's Chennai plant&then Mahindra World City (1/2) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 5, 2016

Chandrababu Naidu

In deep anguish over the demise of Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, a long-time friend & a leader with indomitable spirit who is loved by all.

My deepest condolences to her well-wishers & supporters. She will remain in our memories as leader who truly cared for people. (2/2) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 5, 2016

ShivrajSingh Chouhan

"Deeply grieved to learn of the sad demise of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa . My heartfelt condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister #Jayalalithaa's passing away is a great loss to the state & it's people, we stand by them in this hour of grief. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 5, 2016

Actor Rajinikanth

The brave leader’s loss is not just for Tamil Nadu, but for whole of India…My prayers for our respectful CM’s soul to rest in peace.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

“Jayalalithaa has done a lot of good work for the development of Tamil Nadu and for the welfare of the people. I mourn her death personally and also on behalf of the people of the union territory,” he said.

Preetha Reddy of Apollo Hospitals

''Devastating loss to the state and the nation. Jayalalithaa was an iconic leader. A humane visionary. A personal friend for years. Will miss her presence immensely.''

Sadananda Gowda

''Condolences on sad demise of Selvi Jayalalithaa. We are with the people of Tamilnadu in this hour of grief.''

Khushbu Sundar