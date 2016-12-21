Tamil Nadu

Concern over students lagging behind in Vellore district

VELLORE: VIT University’s Chancellor G. Viswanathan on Tuesday expressed concern over students of Vellore district lagging behind in the class X and XII board examinations.

At the 14th Achiever’s Appreciation Day, Mr. Viswanathan said that almost 50 per cent of teaching positions in government schools were vacant. “Even if they filled the vacant posts, the staff get transferred before completion of an academic year,” he said, adding that lack of teaching staff was obstructing Vellore’s educational progress, according to a press release.

He pointed out that this also de-motivated students in the district. He added that there was a plan to create five schools each in Tiruvannamalai and Vellore that would serve as a model in providing quality education.

He also emphasised the need to convert learning materials into electronic chips as the world was being digitised. Forty-eight government school head masters were awarded for their contribution, the release said.

Among others, R. Bhoopathi, chief educational officer, Vellore, was present.

