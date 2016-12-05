Compensation awarded to blast victims’ kin

more-in

The State government on Sunday provided compensation to the families of 19 persons who were killed in a massive blast at a private explosives manufacturing unit at T. Murungapatti in the district on Thursday.

The compensation was provided under the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Of the 19 people who died in the blast, 13 hailed from Tiruchi district and the rest from Salem district.

A sum of Rs. 3 lakh each was given as compensation to the victims’ kin. A sum of Rs. 50,000 each was given to four persons who sustained severe injuries, while Rs. 25,000 each was provided to eight others who sustained mild injuries in the blast.

Tourism Minister Vellamandi Natarajan and Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Minister S. Valarmathi handed over cheques for Rs. 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased at the Thuraiyur taluk office on Sunday. The two ministers, accompanied by Collector K.S. Palanisamy and revenue officials, also met the injured at Thuraiyur and Tiruchi Government Hospitals.

Speaking to the families of the victims, Mr. Natarajan said that the licence of Vetrivel Explosives Limited, where the blast took place, was suspended following an order from the Joint Controller of Explosives, Chennai, Ashok Kumar Yadav. Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had ordered compensation to the families of the victims who died as well as those who sustained injuries in the blast, he said.

A case was registered against the company’s owner and director and an inquiry into the blast by the District Revenue Officer was under way, said an official press release.

In Salem, the Minister for Public Works Department, State Highways and Minor Ports, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Sunday handed over compensation of Rs. 3 lakh each to the kin of the six victims hailing from the district.

All the victims – Boopathi (32), Murugan (40), Asokan (35), Selvakumar (40), Praveenkumar (25), and Lawrence (45) – hailed from Gangavalli taluk. Mr. Palaniswami handed over the cheques to the relatives at the Gangavalli taluk office.

An official press release issued here said the government will extend financial assistance to the family members of the victims through the District Industries Centre and THADCO for launching self-employment ventures.