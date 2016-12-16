Collector lauds sanitary workers for their role during Deepam festival

A PAT ON THE BACK: District Collector Prashant M.Wadnere interacting with sanitary workers during his inspection of the Girivalam path at Tiruvannamalai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector Prashant M.Wadnere has appreciated sanitary workers for their role during Karthigai Deepam.

Sanitary works were carried out splendidly during and after the just concluded Karthigai Deepam festival.

As the Girivalam stretched out into two days instead of December 12 and 13, the sanitary workers swept the Girivalam Path on the morning of 13th even while Girivalam was on. Soon, after the festival was over the garbage were cleared promptly and after-chlorination was done to prevent spread of disease from the left over trash.

The administration has taken good care in providing clean, hygienic Girivalam path and it was able to achieve the objective because of hard work by sanitary workers, he said.

The Collector, who inspected the Girivalam path on Friday, saw some sanitary workers doing their job. He stepped out of his car and lauded them for their work during Karthigai Deepam, said T.K. Lakshmi Narasimhan, Block Development Officer, Tiruvannamalai said.