Cocaine seized from South African national

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai, has arrested a South African woman passenger who was carrying cocaine at the Chennai airport.

Based on a tip-off, officers of the NCB intercepted Princess Ntombifuthi Msomi at the international terminal on Friday and recovered 1.075 kg of cocaine from her. She was travelling from Sao Paulo to Chennai via Abu Dhabi. She came by tourist visa and was planning to leave the country after delivering the consignment.

The seized cocaine was concealed in 82 capsules and was swallowed by Msomi. This type of modus operandi is generally performed by specialists who can swallow around 200 capsules and can also keep the capsules up to 48 hours in their stomach. The seized contraband is worth around ₹5 crore in the local illegal market.

NCB zonal director Prem Anand Sinha said, “The seized cocaine is of very pure form and was sourced directly from the cocaine production belt in South America. Msomi is believed to be working under the South American cocaine cartel. Further investigations are under way to find out her links in Chennai.”