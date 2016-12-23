Tamil Nadu

Class X student stabs classmate, held

THENI: A class X student was arrested on a charge of stabbing his classmate with a knife in a Government Higher Secondary School in Rangasamudram in Andipatti block near here on Friday.

While the victim was preparing for an examination in the school, the accused was continuously disturbing him.

When the victim cautioned the accused against unnecessarily disturbing him, the accused got enraged, and stabbed him with a knife on his thigh.

The injured boy was rushed to Theni Government Hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the accused. Further investigation is on. More than 500 students have been studying in the school.

