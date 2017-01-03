Tamil Nadu

Citing The Hindu report, SHRC takes suo motu action on sexual assault on protesters

more-in

The State Human Right Commission, on Wednesday ordered the Commissioner of Police to submit a detailed report on the charges by demonstrators that they were sexually assaulted by policemen.

Taking suo motu action based on The Hindu's report, the State rights body has asked the Chennai police commissioner office to conduct an enquiry and submit a report within six weeks.

On Tuesday, the Chennai edition of The Hindu published a report stating that cadres who participated in a protest organised by the CPI(M) against demonetisation in Medavakkam, were thrashed by policemen and women claimed they were molested.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
assault (general)
sexual assault & rape
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
‘Police sexually assaulted protesting women’
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2017 2:32:39 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Citing-The-Hindu-report-SHRC-takes-suo-motu-action-on-sexual-assault-on-protesters/article16983113.ece1

© The Hindu