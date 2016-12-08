Chorus grows to make ‘Veda Nilayam’ a memorial

A petition to convert the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence into a memorial attracted over 8,900 signatures on the website change.org by Wednesday evening and is being shared widely online.

The petition, started by K. Shanmugam, states that while rumours are rife that the house might go to a relative or a friend, it holds an important place in the history of the State and needs to be preserved as a memorial.

“We urge the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to make her Poes Garden house a memorial so that there is a place for her supporters to visit and cherish her memories,” the petition read. It urges that timely action needs to be taken to take over the property and establish a suitable memorial for her.

The former Chief Minister’s Poes Garden residence “Veda Nilayam” is considered a landmark of sorts in the city and was bought by Jayalalithaa in 1967. The bungalow was renamed after her mother Sandhya alias Vedavalli.