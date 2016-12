Cho Ramasamy (1934 - 2016)

Meenakshi R. December 07, 2016 06:59 IST

Here's a collection of photos from the archives of the noted comedian of yesteryears. A sharp political commentator, he is well known for his bold criticism as an editor in his Tamil magazine Thuglak. He is also a former Rajya Sabha member.

