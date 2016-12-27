Chidambaram briefs Rajini on demonetisation

: Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram reportedly had a meeting with Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth recently. The two of them are said to have held detailed discussions on the current political situation in TN and in the country. “The meeting took place at the actor’s residence two days ago, during which Mr. Chidambaram explained to Mr. Rajinikanth the problems triggered by the demonetisation process,” a source said on Monday.