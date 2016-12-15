Tamil Nadu

Chennai girl rescued in Kodaikanal

KODAIKANAL: A 17-year-old Chennai schoolgirl, who went to Kodaikanal along with her Computer Science teacher and neighbour, Saravana Kumar (30) of Red Hills, was rescued by the police at the bus stand in the hill station on Thursday.

The police said the girl “went missing” in Chennai on Wednesday. Red Hills Police, who investigated the case, got information that the girl boarded a private bus along with Saravana Kumar to go to Kodaikanal. They immediately passed on the information to Kodaikanal police for quick action.

Kodaikanal police caught the two when they alighted from the bus at the bus stand.

